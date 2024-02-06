All sections
NewsJune 30, 2017

Missouri law to allow farm machinery on highways at night

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is signing bills to allow farm equipment on highways at night and tax propane used as vehicle fuel.

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is signing bills to allow farm equipment on highways at night and tax propane used as vehicle fuel.

Greitens announced his support Thursday. One new law will allow farm machinery with proper lighting on state highways at night.

The law also will tax propane used for motor vehicles. The tax starts at 5 cents and will increase gradually to 17 cents per gallon by 2025.

Another provision will allow Department of Transportation workers to use flashing red-and-blue lights while working at night. That law also will require drivers to pull over or slow down when passing utility vehicles, which can use white and amber flashing lights when stopped.

Another new law creates statewide licensing for electrical contractors.

State News
