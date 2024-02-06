Missouri law to allow farm machinery on highways at night

The law also will tax propane used for motor vehicles. The tax starts at 5 cents and will increase gradually to 17 cents per gallon by 2025.

Another provision will allow Department of Transportation workers to use flashing red-and-blue lights while working at night. That law also will require drivers to pull over or slow down when passing utility vehicles, which can use white and amber flashing lights when stopped.

Another new law creates statewide licensing for electrical contractors.