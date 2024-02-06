Missouri law governing corporate farms now in effect

ST. LOUIS -- A new Missouri law shielding large farms from local health regulations is now in effect, but opponents say the fight is far from over.

Cole County Judge Daniel Green earlier this month set aside a temporary restraining order imposed days earlier. A lawsuit over the law is proceeding, with the next court hearing scheduled for Dec. 9.

The law prevents Missouri counties from passing health regulations stricter than state laws governing large farms raising hogs, poultry and cattle. The industrial farms are known as concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.

The large farms can produce meat, dairy and eggs more efficiently than traditional farms, but often stoke concerns about air and water pollution.

The lawsuit aimed at retaining local regulatory control was filed in August on behalf of two counties and cattle farmers such as Jeff Jones, whose family has farmed in Callaway County for four generations.

"The state laws are not stringent enough," said Jones, 52. "They don't hold accountability to these CAFOs."