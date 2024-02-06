All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 18, 2019
Missouri law governing corporate farms now in effect
ST. LOUIS -- A new Missouri law shielding large farms from local health regulations is now in effect, but opponents say the fight is far from over. Cole County Judge Daniel Green earlier this month set aside a temporary restraining order imposed days earlier. A lawsuit over the law is proceeding, with the next court hearing scheduled for Dec. 9...
By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A new Missouri law shielding large farms from local health regulations is now in effect, but opponents say the fight is far from over.

Cole County Judge Daniel Green earlier this month set aside a temporary restraining order imposed days earlier. A lawsuit over the law is proceeding, with the next court hearing scheduled for Dec. 9.

The law prevents Missouri counties from passing health regulations stricter than state laws governing large farms raising hogs, poultry and cattle. The industrial farms are known as concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.

The large farms can produce meat, dairy and eggs more efficiently than traditional farms, but often stoke concerns about air and water pollution.

The lawsuit aimed at retaining local regulatory control was filed in August on behalf of two counties and cattle farmers such as Jeff Jones, whose family has farmed in Callaway County for four generations.

"The state laws are not stringent enough," said Jones, 52. "They don't hold accountability to these CAFOs."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jones said he lives about 3 miles from an industrial farm. He worries about water pollution from that operation and said the stench in the air is often overpowering.

"It gets inside your house," Jones said. "It gets in your hair. You can smell it on food on your kitchen table."

Supporters of CAFOS say some local governments unfriendly to industrial farms threaten to regulate them out of existence.

At least 20 Missouri counties have imposed additional regulations and fees on animal feeding operations through health ordinances, according to data from the University of Missouri Extension. Another nine counties and townships enacted zoning regulations.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson supports the new law. Parson's spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, said in a statement the measure "will open doors for Missouri farm and ranch families to meet growing world food demand and ensure Missouri keeps more agriculture production in our state."

Parson is named in the suit, along with the Missouri Clean Water Commission and the Missouri Air Conservation Commission, and groups representing farm interests -- the Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Pork Association and the Missouri Cattlemen's Association.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy