Missouri law could free hundreds from mandatory prison terms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hundreds of Missouri prisoners serving mandatory sentences for largely nonviolent offenses could become eligible for parole under a new law enacted Tuesday that Gov. Mike Parson touted as a criminal justice reform.

The bill exempts some nonviolent offenses from a state law requiring people to serve at least 40%, 50% or 80% of their prison terms, depending on their number of previous prison convictions. The law could make some prisoners immediately eligible for parole, probation or early release when it takes effect Aug. 28.

Parson, a former sheriff, said the bill would help bring "reform to Missouri's criminal justice system."

"I understand the challenges facing those working within the criminal justice system, and we have to do a better job," said Parson, a Republican.

The new Missouri law reflects a national trend toward more lenient prison terms for some low-level criminals as governments shift toward alternative strategies focused more specifically on rehabilitation. It received strong support from Republicans and Democrats as it passed Missouri's GOP-led Legislature earlier this year.

Missouri's prison population peaked at 33,243 in September 2017 but had fallen to 28,038 as of Monday, due largely to other recent changes to Missouri's criminal sentencing laws, the Department of Corrections said.

The department estimates the new law could decrease Missouri's prison population by 192 people this year and by 925 people by the 2023 fiscal year. That could save the state about $1 million in avoided prison costs this year and nearly $5.9 million by 2023.

The measure would keep in place mandatory minimum sentences for murder, assault, rape, child sex crimes and the most serious levels of arson, burglary and robbery, as well as various other crimes. It also would subject people convicted of top-tier drug trafficking offenses to mandatory minimum sentences.