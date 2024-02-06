COLUMBIA, Mo. — Two new laws restricting the access of transgender youth in Missouri to gender-affirming health care and school sports took effect Monday.

One law bans minors from beginning puberty blockers and hormones and outlaws gender-affirming surgeries for youths. The other law requires student athletes from kindergarten through college to play on sports teams that align with their sex as assigned at birth.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed the bills in June after he and other proponents of the laws pressured the GOP-led Legislature to act during this year's session. Both laws are set to expire in 2027.

LGBTQ+ advocates who sued to overturn the health care law were dealt a blow last week when a judge allowed the law to take effect as the court challenge plays out.

Health care

The health care law prohibits physicians from providing gender-affirming health care to minors, but young people prescribed puberty blockers or hormones before Aug. 28 can continue to receive those treatments. Adults still have access to transgender health care under the law, but Medicaid will not cover it and prisoners' access to surgeries is limited.

Lawsuit

The ACLU of Missouri, Lambda Legal, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner filed suit last month seeking to overturn Missouri's transgender health care law on behalf of doctors, LGBTQ+ organizations, and three families of transgender minors. Arguing that the law is discriminatory, they asked that it be temporarily blocked as the court challenge against it plays out. A St. Louis judge disagreed, and last week ruled that the law can take effect throughout the lawsuit.

School sports

Beginning Monday, student athletes will only be allowed to play on K-12 and college sports teams that align with their sex assigned at birth. That means transgender girls and women will not be allowed on girls and women's school teams, and transgender boys and men can only compete on girls and women's teams.

Girls and women can play on boys and men's teams if there is no corresponding sports program for girls and women.