Missouri launches savings program for disabled people

Missourians with disabilities will benefit from the new MO ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) financial savings program, state Treasurer Eric Schmitt said.

The program provides for a tax-free savings account that functions similarly to Missouri's college-savings plan, he said.

Expenses associated with a disability can be overwhelming, Schmitt said.

Federal eligibility standards limit personal assets to $2,000 for certain needs-based benefits programs.

The limit for Missourians enrolled in such programs, set by state law, can be as low as $999.

Until recently, it was common for people to limit their working hours and spend money to stay below the asset limit, Schmitt said in a telephone interview with the Southeast Missourian.

Now as a result of the MO ABLE program, launched in April, participants can save up to $100,000 without losing eligibility for federal benefits, the state treasurer said.

Contributions to these accounts are eligible for some of the most generous tax deductions of any state-based ABLE program in the nation, he said.