All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 7, 2017

Missouri launches savings program for disabled people

Missourians with disabilities will benefit from the new MO ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) financial savings program, state Treasurer Eric Schmitt said. The program provides for a tax-free savings account that functions similarly to Missouri's college-savings plan, he said...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Missourians with disabilities will benefit from the new MO ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) financial savings program, state Treasurer Eric Schmitt said.

The program provides for a tax-free savings account that functions similarly to Missouri's college-savings plan, he said.

Expenses associated with a disability can be overwhelming, Schmitt said.

Federal eligibility standards limit personal assets to $2,000 for certain needs-based benefits programs.

The limit for Missourians enrolled in such programs, set by state law, can be as low as $999.

Until recently, it was common for people to limit their working hours and spend money to stay below the asset limit, Schmitt said in a telephone interview with the Southeast Missourian.

Now as a result of the MO ABLE program, launched in April, participants can save up to $100,000 without losing eligibility for federal benefits, the state treasurer said.

Contributions to these accounts are eligible for some of the most generous tax deductions of any state-based ABLE program in the nation, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The program makes it easier for people and families to save for necessary purchases such as a motorized wheelchair, retrofitting of a home or individualized education materials, Schmitt said.

He said the program is the "most significant policy change" since the passage of the federal Americans With Disabilities Act 27 years ago.

Signing up for the program is quick and easy, Schmitt said.

"It literally takes less than 20 minutes," he added.

Schmitt, who seeks to educate Missourians about the program, said people can sign up online at moable.com.

The state treasurer said Missouri is partnering with four other states -- Ohio, Kentucky, Georgia and Vermont -- on the program.

"It is just a good idea," he said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy