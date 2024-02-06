Missouri launches campaign to stop youths from vaping

Alcohol and Tobacco Control agents are prioritizing inspections at stores selling vaping products. The division's state supervisor, Dottie Taylor, said about 83% of stores are currently checking identification cards and refusing sales to minors.

State officials are also using YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat to warn teenagers about the risks of vaping.

Gov. Mike Parson said it's up to lawmakers to consider whether to restrict flavored electronic cigarettes when they return to the Capitol in January. Parson didn't say whether he'd support such a ban when asked Monday.