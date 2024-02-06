Missouri, Kansas see uptick in drug overdose deaths

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Federal data indicates drug overdose deaths in Kansas and Missouri are on the rise even as national drug-related fatalities are in decline.

Provisional data released this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows drug-related deaths in the U.S. declined by nearly 5% in 2018 after reaching a historic high of 72,000 in 2017.

But the same data also projects overdose deaths in Kansas rose from 326 in 2017 to 341 in 2018 and Missouri's increased from 1,406 deaths in 2017 to 1,635 the following year. The data hasn't been finalized.

Randall Williams, the director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, told The Kansas City Star more than 1,100 of the state's overdose deaths in 2018 involved opioids and about half of them occurred in the St. Louis area.

"What we are dealing with in Missouri is an increased presence of (highly concentrated opioids such as) fentanyl and carfentanil, which presents an even greater risk for opioid overdose," Williams said. "We will continue to concentrate on upstream approaches toward prevention of opioid misuse while simultaneously instituting new measures that will prevent fentanyl overdoses."