Missouri K-12 test scores drop statewide amid coronavirus

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's K-12 students did worse in all subject and grade-level statewide tests during the coronavirus pandemic, data released Tuesday show.

Roughly 45% of public school students scored at least proficiently at English in the 2020-2021 school year, according to results provided by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That's down from the closer to 49% of students who tested that well in the 2019 school year.

Students did worse in math and science, with scores for math dropping from around 42% in 2019 to 35% of students performing at grade level last year. In science, test scores dropped from 42% proficient to 37% proficient.

The state education department won't release district- and school-level data until later this year.

School administrators asked for understanding in light of the slew of challenges teachers and students faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, including stress and long absences because of illnesses or quarantining.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most aspects of last school year were not typical," Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said in a statement. "I urge stakeholders to use these data to learn from this experience and inform how to deploy resources to best support students, educators, and schools."