All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 15, 2021

Missouri K-12 test scores drop statewide amid coronavirus

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's K-12 students did worse in all subject and grade-level statewide tests during the coronavirus pandemic, data released Tuesday show. Roughly 45% of public school students scored at least proficiently at English in the 2020-2021 school year, according to results provided by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That's down from the closer to 49% of students who tested that well in the 2019 school year...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's K-12 students did worse in all subject and grade-level statewide tests during the coronavirus pandemic, data released Tuesday show.

Roughly 45% of public school students scored at least proficiently at English in the 2020-2021 school year, according to results provided by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. That's down from the closer to 49% of students who tested that well in the 2019 school year.

Students did worse in math and science, with scores for math dropping from around 42% in 2019 to 35% of students performing at grade level last year. In science, test scores dropped from 42% proficient to 37% proficient.

The state education department won't release district- and school-level data until later this year.

School administrators asked for understanding in light of the slew of challenges teachers and students faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, including stress and long absences because of illnesses or quarantining.

"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most aspects of last school year were not typical," Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said in a statement. "I urge stakeholders to use these data to learn from this experience and inform how to deploy resources to best support students, educators, and schools."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Missouri School Boards' Association Executive Director Melissa Randol in a statement said teachers and students "did a fantastic job under the circumstances during this pandemic."

"We can't lose sight of that," she said.

A little more than half of students who were tested last year were learning in person, according to data from the education department. Another 10% learned exclusively online, while 31% were taught via a mix of both ways.

About 80% of students had internet access.

Analysis by the education department found students scored higher when they learned in school. Students who learned online scored better when they had access to internet and a device.

State education officials already decided test results for last year won't be used against schools for accountability purposes because of the unusual circumstances of the pandemic.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy