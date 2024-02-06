Missouri jurisdictions divided on requiring face coverings

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Leaders of Missouri's largest metropolitan areas are now requiring face coverings in response to the surge in confirmed coronavirus cases, but many other places across the state are leaving it up to individuals to decide.

Kansas City and Jackson County began requiring face coverings for residents in public earlier this week, and St. Louis city and county leaders on Wednesday announced similar measures. Some other cities and counties are encouraging, but not requiring masks, including Springfield.

"I wear a mask to protect you" Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said Thursday at a news conference. "You wear a mask to protect me."

Missouri is among several states seeing big increases in confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 since the economy reopened. Since June 16, the state has had no rules on social distancing, though Republican Gov. Mike Parson has repeatedly urged caution and stressed personal responsibility. Adding to the concern is the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, when many people are expected to gather at parties, festivals and fireworks displays.

State health department director Randall Williams on Thursday told people to continue using hand sanitizer, social distancing and wearing masks if necessary.

"We want everyone to enjoy the holiday," Parson said. "But we cannot let our guard down."

The state health department has reported more than 3,250 newly confirmed cases in the past eight days, including 356 cases and five deaths Thursday. The state has seen 22,283 confirmed cases, including 1,022 deaths, since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations also are rising.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Parson said outbreaks in southwest Missouri, St. Louis and Kansas City are driving the increase in cases and made up about 60% of newly reported cases of coronavirus this week.