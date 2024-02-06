All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 31, 2017

Missouri judges change right-to-work referendum summary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri appellate judges are changing the description of a Missouri referendum aimed at repealing right to work Missouri Western District Court of Appeals judges Friday ruled to switch back to the original summary approved by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri appellate judges are changing the description of a Missouri referendum aimed at repealing right to work

Missouri Western District Court of Appeals judges Friday ruled to switch back to the original summary approved by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office.

A summary is meant to help voters understand ballot measures. But Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green last month ruled Ashcroft's summary was grammatically incorrect and confusing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Appellate judges ruled bad grammar doesn't matter, and the original summary isn't confusing.

A "no" vote now means a vote to reject right to work. A "yes" vote will indicate support.

Unions want voters to repeal the new right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees.

Appellate judges said the law won't take effect in August if the referendum receives enough signatures.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case again...
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension t...
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Police report 12-7-24
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy