Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules.

The hearing over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed was held before a judge in Cole County.

The lawsuits, filed by the ACLU of Missouri and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, target a sweeping law enacted last month primarily requiring voters to show government-issued photo ID at the polls to cast a regular ballot. Voters without proper ID can cast a provisional ballot, which will be counted if they return with valid ID that same day or if their signature is verified by local election officials.

Plaintiffs include the Missouri NAACP and the Missouri League of Women Voters.

Lawyers for Missouri's Attorney General's Office, which is defending the law in court, asked Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem to dismiss the lawsuit on photo ID requirements.

Solicitor General John Sauer said the concern that some voters won't be able to obtain proper identification in order to cast regular ballots amounts to "speculation at its finest." And he said Boone County and St. Louis County election officials rarely decline to verify voter signatures on provisional ballots.

"They haven't identified a single voter who can't vote in November," Sauer told Beetem during the hearing.

Tony Rothert of the Missouri ACLU asked for a trial on the case before the upcoming Nov. 8 elections.

He said the photo ID requirement puts unconstitutional burdens on the right to vote and serves no purpose.