Missouri judge: Medicaid expansion unconstitutional

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled a ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional, meaning hundreds of thousands of newly eligible adults won't be able to access the health insurance program July 1 as promised.

Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem wrote the voter-approved amendment unconstitutionally sought to force lawmakers to set aside money for the expansion.

Under the Constitution, lawmakers can't be forced to make appropriations unless the ballot measure includes a funding mechanism.

Beetem wrote that the amendment "indirectly requires the appropriation of revenues not created by the initiative and is therefore unconstitutional."

Voters approved Medicaid expansion in August, passing a constitutional amendment by 53% of the vote. It was set to take effect July 1.

But Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined to provide coverage for an estimated 275,000 newly eligible low-income adults after the GOP-led Legislature refused to provide any extra funding to do so in the state budget.