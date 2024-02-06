All sections
NewsJune 1, 2019
Missouri judge has elected circuit clerk removed from office
TROY, Mo. -- A growing feud has led a presiding circuit court judge in Missouri -- accompanied by two armed sheriff's deputies -- to remove an elected circuit clerk from her office and appointed a replacement. The move has some questioning the legality of the move by Judge Patrick Flynn, who had Lincoln County Circuit Clerk Karla Allsberry escorted from the courthouse Tuesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the judge also banned her from returning to the building...
Associated Press

TROY, Mo. -- A growing feud has led a presiding circuit court judge in Missouri -- accompanied by two armed sheriff's deputies -- to remove an elected circuit clerk from her office and appointed a replacement.

The move has some questioning the legality of the move by Judge Patrick Flynn, who had Lincoln County Circuit Clerk Karla Allsberry escorted from the courthouse Tuesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the judge also banned her from returning to the building.

Flynn and Allsberry have been feuding since January, when she took office, over Allsberry's authority to hire and fire staff. In removing her, Flynn cited a state law giving presiding judges authority over personnel and court officials.

But St. Louis litigation clinic director Brendan Roediger said Flynn's authority does not extend to removing an elected circuit clerk.

Flynn declined to comment when asked by the Post-Dispatch whether there was a court order for Allsberry's removal.

Allsberry said she's reviewing her legal options.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

State News
