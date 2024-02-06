Missouri judge denies injunction in mail-in ballot case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A judge rejected Friday a motion that would have immediately made it easier for Missourians to vote with a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cole County Judge Jon Beetem denied the motion for a preliminary injunction sought by the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters, the Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

At issue is how voting will work as public health officials urge people to social distance to avoid spreading COVID-19. The lawsuit seeks to allow all Missourians to cast absentee ballots without notarization in 2020.