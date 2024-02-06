Missouri joins investigation of e-cigarette maker Juul

Missouri has joined a bipartisan, multistate investigation into e-cigarette manufacturer Juul, according to a statement released Tuesday by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

The investigation is focused on Juul’s marketing and sales practices, including the targeting of youth.

Missouri is one of 39 states participating in the investigation

“Ensuring that Missourians, especially our kids and teenagers, are protected is an integral part of my job as attorney general,” Schmitt said in a news release from his office. “With this multistate investigation, we will be looking closely into JUUL’s marketing practices, specifically relating to younger consumers.