Missouri job growth at half of incentive pledge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Jobs were vanishing by the thousands when Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon took office in the midst of the greatest recession in decades.

So when an agricultural company decided to build a soybean processing facility in Southeast Missouri, Nixon pounced on the potential of 50 new jobs, proclaiming it was "precisely the kind of next-generation growth that will help Missouri lead the country's economic recovery."

Nixon's March 4, 2010, news release praising DuPont Pioneer Hi-Bred in New Madrid County marked the first of what would become about 200 gubernatorial announcements or ceremonies touting business deals projected to cumulatively create about 48,000 jobs in exchange for up to $2 billion of state incentives.

As the Democratic governor prepares to leave office Monday, those businesses have reported hiring a little over 21,400 employees as the state so far has distributed about $166 million of incentives to them, according to an Associated Press analysis of data compiled by the state Department of Economic Development.

While the report card is incomplete -- Nixon's deals likely will lead to more jobs and incentives paid out even after he's left office -- Missouri's experience highlights the extent to which states are willing to use targeted tax breaks to attract jobs and the difficulty in determining whether the incentivized promises ultimately pan out.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon tours Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, in September 2009. During his administration, Nixon has highlighted business deals that are cumulatively projected to create about 48,000 jobs in exchange for as much as $2 billion of state incentives. As he prepares to leave office, fewer than half of those jobs have materialized so far, and the state has paid out less than one-tenth of the potential incentives. Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press

"When firms apply for incentives, they tend to propose more jobs than are actually created," said Dagney Faulk, research director at the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University in Indiana.

State and national unemployment rates have fallen by half from their high in 2009, and the economy is growing modestly as measured by the gross domestic product.

But plenty of economic angst remains, as evidenced by President-elect Donald Trump's appeal to working-class households with a pledge to boost jobs.

"The bottom line is the economy's in a lot better place," Nixon said in an interview.

The AP's analysis didn't include projects Nixon didn't publicize.

But figures provided by the state show even with those projects, fewer than half of the promised jobs have been created so far.

Missouri provides income-tax credits and lets companies keep a portion of employee withholding taxes for new jobs.

The state also provides job-training funds to businesses and community-development grants to build infrastructure needed by companies.

The Pioneer Hi-Bred facility is among the successes, with a payroll of about 70 full-time employees.

Some of the biggest gains have come in the automotive industry.

Nixon called a special legislative session in 2010 to enact incentives to save Ford Motor Co.'s plant in Claycomo, near Kansas City.

That plant is Ford's highest-volume facility worldwide -- producing more than 400,000 trucks and vans in 2015 -- and has doubled its payroll to more than 7,400 workers.

Ford has received about $29 million of its $100 million of potential incentives, according to state figures. General Motors has received about $31 million for a St. Louis-area assembly plant. Auto-parts suppliers also have gotten state aid.