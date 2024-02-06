Missouri investigating fake medical marijuana certifications

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The State of Missouri is investigating a St. Louis company it says approved 600 fake medical marijuana certifications.

State investigators say Lou Moynihan, 33, knew or participated in the fraudulent activity that likely occurred through telemedicine visits when the company, WeedCerts, launched last year.

In a Facebook post by Moynihan on June 22, days after the state announced its investigation, WeedCerts said it had alerted the state to the potential fraud in May, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Facebook post denied any "fraudulent" activity, but in a subsequent unsigned post, WeedCerts said it got "too fast and loose" with the certification process and that it was "not so innocent."