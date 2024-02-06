Missouri investigates hospital denial of emergency abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's health department is investigating whether a hospital violated federal health care rules in denying a woman an emergency abortion, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Monday, Oct. 31.

Missouri Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox in a statement said the agency launched an investigation into southern Missouri's Freeman Health System's treatment of Mylissa Farmer.

Farmer, who is from Joplin, told The Associated Press she went to the system's local emergency room when her water broke months early on Aug. 2. She said tests showed she had lost all of her amniotic fluid because of a pregnancy complication and doctors told her the fetus was not expected to survive.

Doctors also told Farmer that "awaiting a medical emergency may put her at further risk for maternal mortality" or the removal of her uterus, medical records show.

But because her fetus still had a heartbeat and her condition wasn't considered a life-threatening medical emergency at that moment, they couldn't terminate the pregnancy in Missouri, they told her. She eventually got an abortion in Illinois.

Records from that visit say doctors told Farmer the law supersedes their medical judgment and "contrary to the most appropriate management based (on) my medical opinion, due to the legal language of MO law, we are unable to offer induction of labor at this time."

"They were telling me to basically get out of the state to get the care that I needed," the 41-year-old told AP.