Missouri innovation fund to support entrepreneurs

ST. LOUIS -- Gov. Eric Greitens said the state plans to start an innovation fund to support entrepreneurship efforts in Missouri.

Greitens mentioned the fund Thursday at an economic development conference in St. Louis.

Under the plan, private fund managers would go through Missouri Technology Corp. to borrow state money, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Missouri Technology Corp. is a state program that invested in early-stage companies until legislators slashed its budget this year.

The fund will invest only in companies with a Missouri presence. Fund managers could invest wherever they see the biggest potential return.

Greitens said he considers this strategy more advantageous than how Missouri Technology Corp. has operated because investment dollars would be committed for a long period of time and wouldn't be subject to legislative appropriations.