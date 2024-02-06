Missouri inmates remove sink, climb through wall to freedom

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Authorities are piecing together how five inmates escaped from a Missouri jail.

The inmates escaped from the St. Francois County jail in Farmington, about 75 miles south of St. Louis, on Tuesday evening, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Armstrong told the newspaper the inmates got into a cell that was supposed to be closed off because of plumbing repairs, removed the sink and toilet, climbed through the wall and made it down from the roof using a ladder a contractor had left standing against the building. Jail cameras that would have captured them leaving were down because of the construction.

After escaping from the jail, the inmates ran to an office building parking lot and somehow found a car with the keys in it and a full tank of gas.

“They just got lucky,” Armstrong said. “It’s a black eye, of course, that we didn’t want. Sometimes things happen.”