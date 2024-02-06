A man awaiting sentencing for killing a Missouri police officer is challenging the constitutionality of a state law that allows judges to hand down the death sentence.

A jury in June convicted 45-year-old Ian McCarthy of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Clinton Police Officer Gary Lee Michael Jr. during a 2017 traffic stop. After days of deliberation, the jury informed the judge that it couldn't decide between the state's only two sentences for first-degree murder: life in prison without parole, or death.

Missouri and Indiana are the only states that allow judges to sentence people to die.

McCarthy's attorneys filed a motion last week asking a Jackson County judge to declare the state law unconstitutional and to sentence McCarthy to life in prison. Judge Marco Roldan will consider the motion at the sentencing hearing on Friday.

The motion calls Missouri "a clear outlier" and states that the law violates the Eighth Amendment guarantee against cruel and unusual punishment.

"Unanimous jury agreement is necessary to ensure that death sentences are imposed reliably, on the most culpable defendants, and reflect the judgment of the community," it states.

Henry County Prosecuting Attorney LaChrisha Gray on Wednesday declined to comment on the constitutional question, but she said she is still seeking the death penalty.