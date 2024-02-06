All sections
NewsDecember 13, 2018

Missouri infrastructure projects get $90M in federal grants

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri infrastructure improvement projects are getting more than $90 million in federal grants.

Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday praised U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and the state's other federal legislators for helping to secure the money.

The Buck O'Neil Bridge over the Missouri River in Kansas City and Bella Vista Bypass in southwestern McDonald County are slated to get $25 million each. Other projects that were awarded grants include the Sedalia Railroad Spur, which is set to get more than $10 million.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grants as part of the agency's Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development, or BUILD, program.

