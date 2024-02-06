Missouri in no rush to spend $2.7B of pandemic aid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri will get nearly $2.7 billion of flexible federal aid under a coronavirus relief law, but it isn't in any rush to spend it.

Under guidelines released Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department, states can start applying immediately for at least half of their share of funding under the law signed earlier this year by President Joe Biden. States could start receiving money this month.

Whereas some states developed spending plans in anticipation of the federal aid, Missouri lawmakers didn't include the new flexible funds in the 2022 budget they passed Friday. Legislative budget leaders said they were waiting on further guidance on how it could be used.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that the administration will review that guidance and take its time developing a plan to present to lawmakers when they convene next year.

"We want to be thoughtful about how to use this funding to improve the lives of Missouri citizens for the long term," Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said.