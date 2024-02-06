JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republicans in Idaho and Missouri will have to attend caucuses to make their presidential picks next year after the two states' GOP-led legislatures canceled their presidential primaries and then missed a deadline to reinstate them.

Presidential caucuses in both states are planned March 2, putting them near the front of the national presidential selection process. Both states would have been scheduled to hold March 12 primaries had lawmakers not eliminated them.

Members of Idaho's Republican-led Legislature had talked about calling themselves into a special session to reinstate a primary, but failed to agree on a proposal before Sunday's deadline, imposed by the Republican National Committee, for states to submit their 2024 presidential nominating plans.

Idaho lawmakers this year passed cost-saving legislation backed by Republican Secretary of State Phil McGrane that was intended to push the presidential primary to May 21 to coincide with other state primary elections. But the bill inadvertently canceled the March presidential primary without reinstating it at a later date.

In another cost-saving move, Missouri lawmakers last year intentionally canceled the state's presidential primary as part of a broader elections bill backed by Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft that also imposed photo identification requirements for voting. Though leaders of the state Republican and Democratic parties both testified in favor of reinstating a presidential primary, lawmakers this year failed to pass legislation doing so.

Instead of voting in a Tuesday primary at traditional polling places, people wanting to participate in the caucuses will need to attend a Saturday meeting of local Republicans. In Idaho, the GOP caucuses will have a single round of voting for presidential candidates.