Missouri husband, wife plead guilty in Capitol insurrection

Kelsey Wilson was arrested in August on the charge. Her husband was arrested in February. Both face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine when they're sentenced Dec. 10.

Court records indicated Kelsey Wilson was a new first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield at the time of her arrest. The Star reported she told investigators she expected to be fired following her arrest.

The school confirmed Tuesday she was no longer employed there.