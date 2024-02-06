All sections
September 29, 2021

Missouri husband, wife plead guilty in Capitol insurrection

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A southwestern Missouri couple have pleaded guilty for their roles in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Kelsey Wilson, 30, and Zachary Wilson, 32, both of Springfield, each pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to a misdemeanor count of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, the Kansas City Star reported.

Kelsey Wilson was arrested in August on the charge. Her husband was arrested in February. Both face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine when they're sentenced Dec. 10.

Court records indicated Kelsey Wilson was a new first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield at the time of her arrest. The Star reported she told investigators she expected to be fired following her arrest.

The school confirmed Tuesday she was no longer employed there.

