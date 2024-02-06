Missouri House would count only citizens when redistricting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ The Missouri House has advanced a constitutional amendment requiring only U.S. citizens be counted for the purposes of legislative redistricting.

The measure was approved on a 90-34 vote Friday. If the Senate agrees, voters will see the question on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The number of citizens would be determined by a citizenship question planned for the upcoming census or a reliable estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.