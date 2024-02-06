Missouri House would count only citizens when redistricting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ The Missouri House has advanced a constitutional amendment requiring only U.S. citizens be counted for the purposes of legislative redistricting.
The measure was approved on a 90-34 vote Friday. If the Senate agrees, voters will see the question on the Nov. 6 ballot.
The number of citizens would be determined by a citizenship question planned for the upcoming census or a reliable estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Currently, districts are drawn based on total population.
Proponents say only citizens should matter when it comes to legislative power. Opponents say the move would mean legal residents would not have representation.
The proposal is HJR 100
