NewsApril 28, 2017

Missouri House wants more information on state legal costs

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri House members want more information on how much money the state is paying in lawsuit settlements and judgments.

House members voted 150-1 on Thursday to pass legislation to require the attorney general and administration commissioner to update lawmakers and others monthly on state legal expenses.

The bill comes after alternative weekly The Pitch in Kansas City reported on harassment and discrimination claims by prison employees. The newspaper reported that between 2012 and 2016 the state paid more than $7.5 million in settlements and judgments to those who complained of harassment or discrimination.

The issue spurred outrage amount some lawmakers, who craft the budget and said they were left in the dark over the expensive lawsuits.

The House bill needs approval from the Senate before lawmakers’ May 12 deadline.

