Missouri House votes to pare down school voucher bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House in an unusual move Tuesday passed a pared-down school voucher bill after a similar measure went to the governor's desk last week.

The main provisions of both bills would create a tax credit program to pay for children to go to K-12 private schools.

Under the program, private donors would give money to not-for-profits that in turn would dole out scholarships. Donors would get state tax credits equal to the amount they donate, but not more than half their tax liability.