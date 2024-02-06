Missouri House votes to limit transgender student-athletes

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Transgender girls and women would no longer be allowed to play on the same team as other girls and women under a bill passed Monday in Missouri's Republican-led House.

Lawmakers voted 104-46 to send the measure to the GOP-led Senate, which passed similar legislation earlier this year.

The ban would apply to student-athletes in grade six through college, including teams at private schools. Public K-12 schools and colleges would lose state funding for allowing transgender girls to play sports with other girls.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton said allowing transgender girls to play with other girls will "wipe out female sports as we know it."

"Biological males are bigger. They are stronger. They are faster," Burger said on the House floor late Monday. "The majority of women simply cannot compete."

Democratic Rep. Keri Ingle of Lee's Summit said children "don't harbor our fears and our ignorance, and thank God for that."

"We can't bear the thought of kids who are different playing with our kids, can we?" she said before voting against the bill.