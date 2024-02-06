Missouri House votes to extend donations to organ donor fund

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House overwhelmingly voiced its support Tuesday for a proposal to extend a tax checkoff program for organ donations after an emotional speech from a representative with a personal connection to the fund.

Rep. Steve Cookson of Butler County announced for the first time publicly he has been diagnosed with liver failure and will need a transplant if he is to survive. He said the liver failure stemmed from blood viruses transmitted to him through a blood transplant in the 1970s.

Cookson said he hopes to get a transplant after the legislative session and wants to finish the rest of his term if he can maintain his health.