Missouri House votes to ban trans athletes on girls teams

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Transgender girls would be banned from playing on girls' sports teams under a bill that advanced Wednesday in the Missouri House.

House lawmakers voted 100-51 to add the provision to another bill, sidestepping the more-typical process requiring approval from several committees.

The amended bill still needs two more votes of approval by the full House before it can move to the Senate for consideration, where Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade on Wednesday implied it will face steep odds at this late stage of the legislative session.

The change would require transgender student athletes to compete on teams aligning with the gender they were assigned at birth.

Missouri's current public high school sports rules prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they're undoing hormone therapy.

Rep. Chuck Basye, a Rocheport Republican spearheading the proposal, said the measure would apply to public K-12 schools and might also apply to colleges and universities. Lawmakers voted without clarifying that question.

Basye said he also wants to enshrine the change in the state Constitution.

Supporters of the change argued it's unfair for transgender girls to compete against cisgender girls and those girls shouldn't be allowed to share locker rooms.

Several Republicans suggested some boys might claim to be "gender fluid" in order to be voyeurs in the girls shower rooms. Excelsior Springs Republican Rep. Doug Richey said that would be "just not right."