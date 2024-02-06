All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 2, 2022

Missouri House votes to ban hair discrimination in schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Black Missouri school children no longer could be discriminated against for wearing natural hair under a bill advanced Monday in the state Legislature. The measure is aimed at helping kids who wear protective hairstyles such as afros, braids and twists to school. House members gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Black Missouri school children no longer could be discriminated against for wearing natural hair under a bill advanced Monday in the state Legislature.

The measure is aimed at helping kids who wear protective hairstyles such as afros, braids and twists to school. House members gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote.

The bill was partly motivated by a New Jersey referee who told a high school wrestler to cut his dreadlocks in 2018.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A referee forced Andrew Johnson to cut his dreadlocks or forfeit a wrestling match. A video of Johnson getting his hair cut spurred outcry, with social media users calling the incident "racist," "cruel" and "humiliating."

Bill sponsor Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, said Missouri students have also been discriminated against for their natural hair.

Another bill advanced Monday would require high schoolers to apply for federal college aid in order to graduate. The bill includes several exemptions, including if students simply decide not to fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Bill sponsor Rep. Jonathan Patterson, R-Lee's Summit, said the intent is to create an expectation that high schoolers with college plans fill out the form so they don't miss out on financial aid.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy