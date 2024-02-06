Missouri House votes to amend constitution for right to work

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ The Missouri House has approved a constitutional amendment to ban mandatory union fees. If both chambers sign off on the proposal, voters would decide the issue Nov. 6 or on another date set by the governor.

The proposal, approved 93-54 on Monday, is intended to protect right-to-work legislation Republicans passed last year.

That law has not taken effect because union supporters gathered enough signatures to call a separate election to try to override it.