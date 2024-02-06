All sections
May 8, 2021

Missouri House votes for Rush Limbaugh Day

Missouri House votes for Rush Limbaugh Day

Associated Press
Rush Limbaugh reacts during a State of the Union speech given by President Donald Trump.
Rush Limbaugh reacts during a State of the Union speech given by President Donald Trump.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Thursday voted in favor of creating "Rush Limbaugh Day."

The GOP-led House tacked the provision on another bill, which then passed the chamber. The bill still needs Senate approval.

The proposal is one of several pitched by Republican state lawmakers to honor the late Limbaugh every Jan. 12, his birthday.

The Cape Girardeau native gained national fame before he died in February at age 70 after a battle with cancer.

State News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

