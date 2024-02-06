Missouri House votes for option to close some records

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri House lawmakers Tuesday voted against protections for LGBT staffers and gave themselves the option to make some of their emails confidential, despite a voter-approved requirement for transparency.

House members changed their records policy as part of a broader package of internal House rules for the 2019 legislative session, which began last week. The new policy deals with lawmakers' documents on party strategy and correspondence with constituents.

Republican House Majority Leader Rob Vescovo originally proposed making those records confidential, but GOP Rep. Nick Schroer on Tuesday recommended giving individual lawmakers the discretion to close those records or leave them open, which the Republican-led House agreed to in a voice vote.

"Each individual member, as the custodian of their own records, should have this right," Schroer said, adding lawmakers "should be able to determine what is confidential (and) what should remain confidential."

House lawmakers in a voice vote also defeated a proposed rule change aimed at protecting staffers from being fired for being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

"Your religious views may say we're going to hell," said Democratic Kansas City Rep. Greg Razer, who is gay and pushed for the change. "But we also have the right to have a job, and that's what this amendment is about. As an employer, the House of Representative will say if you show up and do a good job, you get to keep your job."

Springfield Republican Rep. Curtis Trent raised concerns adding those protections for LGBT House staffers could infringe on religious liberty, and said the issue shouldn't be decided in an internal rule change.