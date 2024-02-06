All sections
NewsFebruary 14, 2018

Missouri House votes for cuts to unemployment benefits

Associated Press

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Missouri lawmakers are trying again to reduce the duration of state jobless benefits to one of the shortest periods nationally.

House members gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote Tuesday. It needs another vote to move to the Senate.

The bill is a revival of a failed 2015 plan to cut the maximum benefits to 13 weeks if the stateï¿½s jobless rate is below 6 percent. Thatï¿½s seven weeks fewer than whatï¿½s now allowed.

Missouriï¿½s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in December.

The maximum number of weeks will rise under Rep. Scott Fitzpatrickï¿½s proposal if the unemployment rate creeps above 6 percent, topping out at 20 weeks if the jobless rate eclipses 9 percent.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

