Missouri House votes against funding Medicaid expansion

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led House is on track to block funding for a voter-approved expansion of the state's Medicaid health care program after shooting down Democrats' attempts to pay for it Tuesday.

Voters last year amended the state Constitution to offer government health care to thousands more low-income adults, a change that will take effect in July.

But Republican lawmakers, who have long cited concerns about paying for the growing and expensive program, are trying to block the policy's rollout.

The GOP-led House Budget Committee last week voted down a bill to pay to expand health care.

Democrats on Tuesday unsuccessfully tried to add that money back into the budget.

"Missourians were willing to support this legislation when they thought it would cost us money," said Rep. Betsy Fogle, a Springfield Democrat, adding: "If you vote against this, you're sending a clear message that you have no problem with a direct attack on democracy."