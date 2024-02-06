Missouri House tries again with voter photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Republican-led Missouri House on Monday advanced another version of a voter photo identification law that was gutted by the state Supreme Court last year.

The court in 2020 permanently blocked a central provision of the 2016 law requiring voters who lacked a photo ID to make a sworn statement in order to cast a regular, non-provisional ballot.

In response, Republicans are trying to pass a new voter ID bill similar to the 2016 law but doesn't include the sworn statement provision the judges found objectionable.

The new measure would give voters only two options, instead of three: either show a photo ID to cast a regular ballot or else cast a provisional ballot. The provisional ballot would be counted if the voter returns later that day with a photo ID or if election officials can verify their signature based on voter records.

"Preventing fraud so legal votes of our constituents are not disenfranchised by allowing in-person fraudulent votes to be cast illegally is the main focus of this bill," said Republican bill sponsor Rep. John Simmons of Washington.

Missouri is one of several states where Republican-led legislatures have passed voter photo ID laws touted as a means of preventing in-person voter fraud, which studies have shown is rare.