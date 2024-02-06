All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 25, 2019

Missouri House sued over its public records rule

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A lawyer filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming the Missouri House acted unconstitutionally by blocking public access to some lawmaker records. Sunshine and Government Accountability Project founder Mark Pedroli sued over a new internal House rule allowing lawmakers to shield constituent records and party strategy from the public, The Kansas City Star reported...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A lawyer filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming the Missouri House acted unconstitutionally by blocking public access to some lawmaker records.

Sunshine and Government Accountability Project founder Mark Pedroli sued over a new internal House rule allowing lawmakers to shield constituent records and party strategy from the public, The Kansas City Star reported.

Missouri lawmakers had previously exempted themselves from open records laws other state and local elected officials face. But voters in 2018 passed a constitutional amendment that, among other changes, subjected state lawmakers to the Sunshine Law.

That prompted House members in January to adopt the new rule making some of their records confidential.

In his lawsuit, Pedroli wrote the rule is an "act of unrepentant, unconstitutional adventurism and an open defiance of the rule of law."

"This House Rule 127 presumes incorrectly that a House Rule can place House members above the law, the Constitution and the people," the lawsuit states.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

House Chief Clerk Dana Rademan Miller said in a Thursday email the chamber has the constitutional authority to create its own internal rules.

Pedroli's lawsuit centers on a public records request he submitted for several lawmakers' emails. He said he was investigating claims "fake emails" signed with constituent names were sent seeking to influence Missouri lawmakers to pass legislation making it harder to file lawsuits against out-of-state companies.

Residents contacted by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch told the newspaper they had not sent the letters, leading Pedroli to request the emails and letters to lawmakers in an attempt to figure out who really sent them.

Pedroli said some lawmakers complied with his request but others would only give him the correspondence with blacked out email and postal addresses, citing the new House rule.

"The email addresses and postal addresses were contained in the email and critical information to anyone investigating the authenticity of the communications," Pedroli wrote in his lawsuit. "These redactions obstructed the investigation into the identity theft of constituents in Missouri."

Miller said the House complied with the Sunshine Law, "which allows certain exceptions to disclosure."

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy