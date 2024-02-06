Missouri House sued over its public records rule

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A lawyer filed a lawsuit Wednesday claiming the Missouri House acted unconstitutionally by blocking public access to some lawmaker records.

Sunshine and Government Accountability Project founder Mark Pedroli sued over a new internal House rule allowing lawmakers to shield constituent records and party strategy from the public, The Kansas City Star reported.

Missouri lawmakers had previously exempted themselves from open records laws other state and local elected officials face. But voters in 2018 passed a constitutional amendment that, among other changes, subjected state lawmakers to the Sunshine Law.

That prompted House members in January to adopt the new rule making some of their records confidential.

In his lawsuit, Pedroli wrote the rule is an "act of unrepentant, unconstitutional adventurism and an open defiance of the rule of law."

"This House Rule 127 presumes incorrectly that a House Rule can place House members above the law, the Constitution and the people," the lawsuit states.