NewsSeptember 10, 2017

Missouri House speaker says he's not running for auditor

Missouri House speaker says he's not running for auditor

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson said he's not running for state auditor.

Richardson said in a statement dated Wednesday he'll instead focus on work leading the House.

Richardson had said he was considering a 2018 bid for the office held by Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway.

Galloway is the only Democratic statewide elected official in Jefferson City. Former Democratic governor Jay Nixon appointed her to the position after former Republican Auditor Tom Schweich killed himself in 2015.

Jefferson County chief deputy auditor Kristy Apprill is the only Republican who has opened a campaign committee to seek the statewide auditor's seat.

