Missouri House Speaker Richardson to become Medicaid chief

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson was appointed Monday as the next director of Missouri's multi--billion--dollar Medicaid program, vowing to improve health care for hundreds of thousands of low--income residents while restraining rising costs.

Richardson will resign from the Legislature to start his new job Nov. 1, about two months before his term in the House was to end. He will become one of the state's highest--paid employees.

"Our mission will be simple: It will be to ensure that we have a sustainable program that produces better health outcomes at an affordable price for Missouri taxpayers," Richardson said at a news conference hosted by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

Richardson, 41, is a Republican lawyer from Poplar Bluff who first was elected in 2010 and was prohibited by term limits from running again in the November elections. Unlike other recent Medicaid directors, he does not have a medical degree.

Missouri's $10.6 billion Medicaid program serves about 940,000 people and has been without a permanent director since the end of 2016, which marked the conclusion of Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon's administration.

The MO HealthNet Division functioned with acting directors after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens took office in 2017. Parson, who had been lieutenant governor, took over as chief executive June 1 when Greitens resigned while facing allegations of sexual and political misconduct.