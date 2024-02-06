Missouri House, Senate GOP push to ban transgender athletes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republican state lawmakers on Thursday pushed to restrict transgender children's participation in sports, with the House passing a ban and the Senate debating a bill to strip funding from schools allowing transgender girls to play with other girls.

House members voted 95-46 on mostly partisan lines to require transgender public school students to play on teams matching the "biological sex" listed on their birth certificates.

No lawmakers spoke in favor of the bill during debate Thursday. Republican proponents have pitched the ban on transgender girls in girls' sports as a matter of fairness, arguing boys have a physical advantage over girls.

The House also on Thursday voted 96-47 to pass legislation allowing local school districts to call local elections on whether to ban transgender girls from girls' sports teams.

A handful of Republicans voted against the two House bills, which now head to the GOP-led Senate for debate. Lawmakers face a May 13 deadline to pass legislation.

Meanwhile, senators debated a ban on transgender girls and women playing on female sports teams through college. Under the bill, schools would risk losing state funding if transgender girls and women played on teams with other girls and women.

"There are opportunities for anyone to participate in competitive sports," Republican Sen. Mike Moon said. "What we need to do though is protect young ladies and women from unfair competition, and that's what this bill does."