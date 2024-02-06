Missouri House Republicans pick Wiemann for leadership spot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri House Republicans have nominated a suburban St. Louis lawmaker to take over as the chamber's second-ranking official.
House Republicans met Wednesday at the Capitol, a day after retaining a supermajority in the general elections.
Republicans confirmed their previously announced choice of Springfield lawmaker Elijah Haahr to serve as speaker during the new session starting in January.
They picked John Wiemann of O'Fallon to succeed Haahr in the position of House speaker pro tem.
Both Haahr and Wiemann still need to be officially elected to their leadership positions by the full chamber when the session begins.
Republicans also chose Rob Vescovo of Arnold to continue as House majority leader.
Based on preliminary vote totals, House Republicans would hold a 116-47 majority over Democrats.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.