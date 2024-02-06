The 20-member panel charged with redrawing the map for Missouri House legislative districts following the results of the 2020 U.S. Census held a public hearing in Cape Girardeau on Monday to hear witness testimony.

The hearing in Cape Girardeau was the fifth of six such gatherings scheduled statewide.

The last hearing is set for today in Kirksville. Previous hearings were held in Springfield, Kansas City, St. Louis and Jefferson City.

A separate commission is charged with redrawing the state Senate legislative map.

It is unknown at this time whether the Senate redistricting panel will hold a hearing in Southeast Missouri.

The House and Senate commissions, appointed in July by Gov. Mike Parson, have until Dec. 23 to submit a tentative plan to redraw the 163 districts for the Missouri House and the 34 districts for the Missouri Senate.

Both commissions are to finalize their work by Jan. 23 in time for the new legislative maps to be utilized for 2022 elections.

The job of reshaping districts was originally supposed to be the task of a nonpartisan state demographer but in November, Missourians approved Amendment 3 by a 51% to 49% margin, turning the task over to appointed commissioners from both major political parties.

Cape hearing

Most of the 20-member House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission were not physically in attendance for Monday's session at Drury Plaza Hotel but joined the hearing via Zoom.

Commissioner Michael Moroni of Advance, an attorney in private practice in Bloomfield, the Stoddard County seat, is Southeast Missouri's lone commission representative and was at the Drury to listen to input.

Andy Leighton of Cape Girardeau gives testimony to the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission hearing held Monday at Drury Plaza Hotel in Cape Girardeau. Jeff Long

Andy Leighton of Cape Girardeau asked the commission for fairness in its work.

"You must put an end to artificial supermajorities in the General Assembly," said Leighton, who was the 2020 Democratic candidate in House District 147, won by Republican Wayne Wallingford.

"We need maps that create debate rather than stifle it," he added, noting Wallingford did not debate him during last year's race.