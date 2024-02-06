Missouri House pitches using budget surplus for tax breaks

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Republican Missouri House budget leader on Wednesday proposed an idea to use some of a more than $3 billion budget surplus to give out widespread income tax credits.

House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith's late-session proposal is aimed at doling out tax credits worth what workers owe in state income taxes.

Smith's initial plan would set aside $1 billion for the tax credits and would cap the tax credits at up to $500 for individuals or $1,000 for married couples filing jointly.

In practice, if an individual owes $1 in state income taxes, they would be repaid $1. If an individual owes $600 in income taxes, they would be reimbursed $500.

"These are working Missourians who have paid state income tax, of which we have an abundance, and to me the right thing to do in that scenario is to return it to them, especially in times of inflation and increased prices," Smith said during a Wednesday committee hearing on his legislation.

The Missouri House speaker and other top House Republicans have said passing the tax break will be a main priority as lawmakers face a tight mid-May deadline to finalize legislation.