Missouri House passes revamped voter photo ID plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Republican-led Missouri House on Monday passed a revamped version of a Missouri voter photo identification law that was gutted by the state Supreme Court.

The court in January permanently blocked a central provision of the 2016 requiring voters who lacked a photo ID to make a sworn statement in order to cast a regular, non-provisional ballot. In response, Republicans are trying to pass a new voter ID bill similar to the 2016 law but doesn't include the sworn statement provision the judges found objectionable.

House members voted 109-45 to pass the measure, which would give voters only two options, instead of three: either show a photo ID to cast a regular ballot or else cast a provisional ballot.