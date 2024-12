JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri residents could see a roughly $138 million tax break under legislation passed Thursday by the House in an attempt to offset a recent surge in local tax collections caused by higher vehicle values.

The legislation changing the way Missouri's personal property tax collections are calculated comes as lawmakers in numerous states this year are considering ways to reduce property taxes charged on homes, real estate and other property.

Home values have risen at a faster-than-normal pace in recent years. Vehicle values typically decline as cars and trucks get older, but used vehicle values also rose during the coronavirus pandemic because of supply shortages. That resulted in higher tax bills for many people in states that allow property taxes on vehicles.

Republican state Rep. Mike McGirl said his Missouri legislation, which now goes to the Senate, would return to taxpayers about a quarter of the "windfall" that local governments received from the surge in vehicle values. Legislative analysts said that could amount to about $138 million, effective in 2026.