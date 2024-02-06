Legislation that would establish a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) was approved Monday by the Missouri House of Representatives.

Missouri is the only state in the country without a statewide PDMP, an electronic database tracking prescriptions for controlled substances.

House Bill 1693, or the Narcotics Control Act, was passed on a 98-56 vote and would establish a statewide PDMP through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to monitor the prescription and dispensing of all Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances.

Sen. Tony Luektemeyer is carrying the Senate companion bill to the Narcotics Control Act, Senate Bill 677, which is nearly identical to the House bill, Rep. Holly Rehder of Sikeston said by phone Tuesday. One of the main differences between the bills is SB 677 provides for the purging of data after a three-year period.

Opposition to the bill may be due to privacy concerns, Rehder told the Southeast Missourian in late January. The ability to delete patients’ data, therefore, may be a useful tool in negotiations, she said.

“I believe a purge is good, certainly ... and I was hoping it would be something that maybe would be helpful for negotiating with some of those who are against it,” Rehder said, noting past PDMP legislation she has carried included language allowing for a purge.

This is the eighth year Rehder has proposed such legislation, but she’s hopeful this will be the year it is finally approved by the Senate, the chamber in which it has historically failed.