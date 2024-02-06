Legislation that would establish a statewide prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) was approved Monday by the Missouri House of Representatives.
Missouri is the only state in the country without a statewide PDMP, an electronic database tracking prescriptions for controlled substances.
House Bill 1693, or the Narcotics Control Act, was passed on a 98-56 vote and would establish a statewide PDMP through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to monitor the prescription and dispensing of all Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances.
Sen. Tony Luektemeyer is carrying the Senate companion bill to the Narcotics Control Act, Senate Bill 677, which is nearly identical to the House bill, Rep. Holly Rehder of Sikeston said by phone Tuesday. One of the main differences between the bills is SB 677 provides for the purging of data after a three-year period.
Opposition to the bill may be due to privacy concerns, Rehder told the Southeast Missourian in late January. The ability to delete patients’ data, therefore, may be a useful tool in negotiations, she said.
“I believe a purge is good, certainly ... and I was hoping it would be something that maybe would be helpful for negotiating with some of those who are against it,” Rehder said, noting past PDMP legislation she has carried included language allowing for a purge.
This is the eighth year Rehder has proposed such legislation, but she’s hopeful this will be the year it is finally approved by the Senate, the chamber in which it has historically failed.
In the 2016, 2017 and 2018 legislative sessions, Sen. Dave Schatz, now Senate Pro-Tem, sponsored companion legislation that would have established the Narcotics Control Act.
Schatz, along with majority floor leader Sen. Caleb Rowden, are “incredibly passionate” about this legislation, Rehder said, noting she is hopeful their support will be enough to sway the Senate in favor of the policy this year.
“They both want it to get passed,” Rehder said of the Republican senators. “Last year, both of them worked really hard to negotiate with the conservative caucus and to try to get it across the line, as did Sen. Luetkemeyer.”
Because Luektemeyer’s bill originates in the Senate, Rehder has two chances to see the Narcotics Control Act passed. Should HB 1693 fail on the Senate floor, SB 677 still has a chance to get through. If the Senate bill is approved, it would need to be heard in House committees and on the House floor before it could be enacted into law.
“You want both of your bills to be working through the process at the same time because anything can happen and get hung up,” Rehder said. “ ... You never know whose bill ends up making it across the finish line, but you work together so you have one policy.”
In recent years, Gov. Mike Parson has stated his desire to sign into law legislation that would establish a statewide PDMP.
HB 1693 and SB 677 are being scheduled for hearings in Senate committees and on the floor, respectively.
