Missouri House passes bills on crime, giving guns to kids

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri state House on Tuesday passed legislation to end the misdemeanor crime of giving guns to children without their parents' permission, along with several other bills aimed at addressing violent crime.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson had asked lawmakers to do the opposite -- increase penalties for giving guns to minors -- when he called them back to the Capitol for a special summer session on crime. He said the goal was to penalize criminals who unlawfully use firearms, then pawn them off on children to avoid being caught by police.

But the Republican-led House revisited the policy over concerns grandparents or other family members could currently be charged with a misdemeanor for taking kids shooting without permission.

Instead, the House voted to ditch that law and only make it a felony to give firearms to minors if the intent is to avoid arrest or criminal investigation.

Republican bill sponsor Rep. Nick Schroer said the policy is focused on adults who are "victimizing our youth" and will reduce crime.

Democrats slammed the proposal as taking away parents' control.

"Now the parent has no bearing on whether the kid gets the gun or not," said Democratic Rep. Judy Morgan of Kansas City.

Other bills passed Tuesday include a measure to create a fund to pay for witness protection services. Lawmakers will later need to find money to pay for the program.

The House also voted to end the requirement St. Louis police live in the city, which drew backlash from St. Louis lawmakers who said the decision should be left to city residents.

St. Louis voters in November are slated to weigh in on the policy. If they vote to keep the residency requirement, their decision would be overturned by the state bill.