Missouri House passes bill to protect Airbnb, other rentals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Some Missouri lawmakers want to shield lodging websites such as Airbnb from local ordinances that could regulate the services out of business in the state.

House members on Thursday voted 90-49 to pass a bill to do so.

The legislation would prohibit cities and other local governments from adopting fines or regulations that in effect ban residents from renting out their homes to vacationers through sites such as Airbnb.